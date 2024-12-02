Advapay, Decta partner to provide card issuing solutions to fintechs

This partnership brings together two providers to deliver out-of-the-box banking facilities. Advapay is an Estonia-based technology and fintech advisory company that brings regulated payment service providers inclusive fintech solutions. Advapay’s services cover everything from professional fintech consulting and licensing services to provision and implementation of a customised IT infrastructure — a back-to-front digital core banking platform, according to the official press release.

The integration with Decta will broaden the scope of Advapay’s core banking platform and provide fintechs card issuing solutions. The service will be available both on cloud and on-premise Advapay`s platforms. Through the API, fintechs will benefit from the partnership of two companies. Advapay’s clients will be able to issue Mastercard virtual and physical cards. Also, they will have access to smart card management capabilities that include card activation, blocking, reporting, and different rules-setting for each card.