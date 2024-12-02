Advanzia Bank partners with Backbase to accelerate digital transformation

The long-term partnership includes the implementation of Backbase-as-a-Service (Baas) – a cloud solution that enables banks to develop and release new digital services.

The collaboration with Backbase and the new app launches form a key part of Advanzia’s omnichannel growth strategy. Advanzia’s strategy also includes the harmonisation of all underlying business processes, enhanced data management and service partner integration. This provides the foundation to design and create mobile and web-based solutions through unified APIs.

So far, three brand new mobile apps have gone live for Advanzia’s credit card customers in France (carte ZERO), Austria (free Mastercard Gold) and Spain (Tarjeta YOU), offering real-time transaction and available balance overview, monthly billing statements, strong customer authentication (SCA/PSD2 compliant), in-app validation of online transactions and biometric login using face ID and fingerprint. A range of additional functionalities and self-service features aimed at facilitating better customer communications and improving how cardholders manage their credit card activities will be launched on a regular basis.