Advantage One Credit Union partners with Scienaptic

Founded in 1952, Advantage One Credit Union started with serving employees of McLouth Steel Corporation. Over the decades, the credit union has grown, with USD 208 million in assets and two branches in southeast Michigan that offer a range of financial products and services. These services are spread across digital banking, personal finance, mortgage, auto loans, and more.

The deployment of Scienaptic’s AI-powered loan decisioning platform will further its reach throughout Michigan, providing members with better access to credit by approving more loans, faster, the press release concludes.