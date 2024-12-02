Advanced Business Solutions partners with GHX

The partnership will allow Advanced’s National Health Services (NHS) client base to use GHX’s cloud-based supply chain management solutions, which will integrate with Advanced’s solutions for its healthcare customers.

GHX’s product offering includes solutions such as Nexus, which provides content management services, and Powergate for materials management, including advanced handheld barcoding solutions.

Additionally, GHX Exchange is set to enable integrated electronic document exchange with suppliers, which includes electronic purchase ordering and e-invoicing. The solutions will be supplied, serviced and supported by Advanced and GHX.