ADS Solutions teams up with Basware to automate e-invoicing

ADS Solutions’ Accolent ERP software is an ERP platform built on a web architecture that can be deployed in the Cloud or installed on-premises. Accolent ERP delivers the full suite of functionality required by wholesale distribution.

Through ADS Solutions’ partnership with Basware, Accolent ERP customers will gain access to the e-invoicing, invoice inquiry, and accounts payable (AP) automated workflow capabilities.

Basware’s solution will work with Accolent ERP software to allow customers to maximise profit and efficiency, provide access to funding. The AP automation solution is accommodating recurring invoices and support for pre-defined payment plans.

Basware’s network supports more than 60 invoice formats, including PDF, EDI, and cXML as well as outsourced scan and capture services and printing solutions.