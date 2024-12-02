Admiral, Credit Kudos partner to provide open banking data for lending arm

The partnership will start initially with Credit Kudos helping with the income verification of customers looking to apply for personal loans, and over time this tie-up may develop to include affordability and risk. When a customer looks to apply for an Admiral loan, for instance, they’ll now be presented with the option of sharing their financial data securely as part of the application.

Credit Kudos will aggregate and analyse this data to provide Admiral with insights on the person, including income verification, according to AltFi.