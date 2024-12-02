ADM selects Tradeshifts business platform

The Tradeshift platform is set to provide the services which allow the transaction of 2.5 million invoices annually between ADM and its global supplier network.

The Tradeshift platform will initially be deployed across ADM’s Accounts Payable in North America. It will then be expanded globally to create a workflow between ADM and its suppliers.

In recent news, NHS Shared Business Services (NHS SBS) has partnered with Tradeshift to replace paper-based invoices and automate payment process for healthcare organisations and their suppliers.