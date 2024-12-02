



The collaboration between ADIB and Lean Technologies comes after Open Finance was introduced in the UAE in 2024, with the former planning to leverage Lean Technologies’ platform, which delivers tools for programmatic automated payouts, reconciliation, account verification, and financial operations solutions.











The announcement comes just a few months after ADIB teamed up with Silent Eight to automate its alert screening investigation procedures and augment its capabilities. By implementing Silent Eight’s platform, ADIB intended to reduce the volume of false positive alerts without any human intervention. Also, the solution utilised natural language processing and machine learning to simulate human reasoning and decision-making considering alert data and continuous learning. This aimed to support ADIB in minimising dependence on human investigators, reducing operational costs, and augmenting the customer experience.





ADIB Ventures’ expansion plans

The collaborative agreement is set to allow ADIB Ventures to equip fintech companies and corporate clients with customised products and services, thus working towards scaling its digital banking portfolio. Representatives from ADIB commented on the announcement, mentioning that the partnership with Lean Technologies intends to improve the bank’s capabilities while also equipping clients with modern fintech solutions to simplify their financial operations and scale their growth. Additionally, by implementing Lean’s platform, ADIB can provide solutions to both existing and new clients, especially fintech companies and corporates requiring augmented cash management and transaction banking services.

Furthermore, the move aligns with ADIB’s strategic objective of facilitating innovation and solidifying its position as a digital bank. The two organisations share a commitment to mitigating the complexities that large fintech companies and corporates face in accessing financial services. ADIB and Lean Technologies have been focusing on developing a suite of solutions that increase value to the customers, with them preparing to reveal the services to the market in the upcoming period.