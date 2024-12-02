ADIB launches its B2B marketplace





Following this announcement, the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank aims to provide its customers and partners with a secure digital marketplace, which was developed in order to deliver comprehensive and efficient support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The new all-in-one digital platform will focus on the process of significantly reducing the costs of doing business by offering a wider range of exclusive discounts and capabilities.

In addition, ADIB Business Souq will give companies the capability to allow businesses to digitally access multiple services and offers in a secure and efficient manner. The online platform is expected to continuously add new solutions from various firms in the region of the UAE.







More information on the launch

The one-stop platform can be used to digitally connect small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with essential solutions, such as HR, consultancy, IT, and accounting, all being digitally accessible in a secure way. The platform is aimed to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of its clients while remaining compliant with the laws and requirements of the local industry.

Throughout this launch, users and customers in the area will be enabled to access these offers by visiting the ADIB Business Souq platform, where they will be allowed to log in by leveraging their UAE mobile number, name, and OTP. Once the process of logging in is done, they will be able to select the desired offer, fill out a request form, as well as expect partner brands in order to respond within 48 working hours to process the request.

Customers will receive email and SMS notifications once a request is raised, and they will be enabled to be tracked in the overall history tab. Clients will also receive a call from partner brands in order to discuss their requirements and finalise pricing after applying discounts. Following this process, a confirmation email from partner brands will be sent in order to notify users when their offers are active and can be used.

Following this launch, the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank is committed to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) beyond the Business Souq, as the platform is not exclusive to the ADIB clients and is set to be accessible to all SMBs in the region of the UAE. In addition to the possibility to access a wide array of solutions and capabilities, business owners will be enabled to expect a ready community of suppliers. All of them will be available through this free-of-charge tool. At the same time, new SMEs clients will be given the opportunity to open an ADIB account instantly through a fully automated and secure process.