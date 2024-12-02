Adflex launches the Payment Links invoice service

The solution helps suppliers connected to Adflex’s payment platform to send a payment link via email or SMS through which buyers can settle invoices. By following the received link, buyers are directed to Adflex’s hosted payment page through which they can pay for orders and outstanding invoices by debit, credit, or commercial purchasing card.

Using the Payment Links service, the card entry is passed to the cardholder and details can be tokenised. For established trading partners, Adflex is authorised to securely store Cards on File (CoF). The Payment Links service validates cardholders using 3D Secure 2.0, ensuring that the merchant is compliant with upcoming Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) regulations when accepting a payment. Individual links are deactivated once a payment is authorised.

The Payment Links service can integrate into a merchant’s existing system using Adflex’s enterprise card payment API. Alternatively, links can be generated through an online payment portal. They are customisable, enabling merchants to include their own branding, and their buyers can benefit from B2B invoice data due to Adflex’s Level 3 processing capabilities.