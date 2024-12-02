adesso partners with INTAS.tech

The two companies plan to bundle INTAS.tech’s capital market and blockchain knowledge with the implementation experience of adesso’s IT projects. INTAS.tech is a merger of Plutoneo Consulting, a strategy consultancy for the finance and asset management industry with a focus on the securities business and its processes, and the Frankfurt School of Finance & Management.

In the future, adesso and INTAS.tech plan to jointly provide securities trading banks and financial service providers with digital asset advice and implementation. According to an INTAS.tech representative, adesso will aid in blockchain-based projects in the field of digital asset management in addition to providing technological knowledge.