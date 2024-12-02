adesso, FinTecSystems partner for analysis of payment transaction streams

The partnership is to concentrate on analysing and interpreting payment transaction streams. This Open Finance approach is based on the new EU Payment Services Directive (PSD2). PSD2 gives regulated third-party providers access to bank data (Open Finance) and opens up new opportunities for the financial services sector. The focus is on BaFin-compliant account information and payment initiation services that lay the foundations for customer-centric added value via interfaces with banks.

FinTecSystems (FTS), a provider with BaFin authorisation, is a technology provider of account information, payment initiation, and Open Finance. FTS currently offers access to over 99% of banks in Germany and Austria. Its ‘analysis engine’ allows the B2B fintech firm to categorise bank customers’ payment streams and break them down according to customer interests. The software, which is based on machine learning, is 98.5% accurate across the most important categories.

adesso, which has expertise in customer experience and is committed to demand-driven optimisation of the customer journey via digital channels, views this business segment as an exciting new ground. The aim of the new partnership with FTS is to help adesso offer its corporate customers even more precision-tailored IT solutions for their end-customer business.

The new collaboration will offer added value to the insurance industry, in particular in its first stage. This focuses particularly on targeted use of data-based know-how to optimise the development of mobile apps, platforms, and campaigns. Insurers can use this as a basis for offering their customers personalised digital services with attractive added value, thereby increasing their customer touchpoints on the whole.