Adecco Luxembourg extends agreement with UnifiedPost

Under the terms of the agreement, the new solution implemented by UnifiedPost offers dematerialization of all the documents processed for Adecco Luxembourg.

The collaboration between the two companies started in 2006 and originally included the printing and archiving of Adecco’s interim contracts. Starting with June 2014, UnifiedPost Luxembourg also processes and delivers the salary slips for Adecco’s interim workers, making them available via both electronic and paper channels. Additionally, UnifiedPost also handles the processing and multi-channel delivery of invoices to Adecco’s customers.

Starting with June 2014, UnifiedPost has made available a dedicated portal for Adecco which enables all of the Adecco staff to access and consult different document sets, including contracts, salary slips and invoices.