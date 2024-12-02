additiv partners with SELISE





Through this collaboration, additiv combines its API-first cloud platform with SELISE’s tailored services, aiming to improve the wealth management, credit, and insurance solutions landscape.











The partnership’s objective

additiv aims to amplify the capabilities of its Digital Finance Suite (DFS) by leveraging SELISE’s expertise in software management. The two companies want to retain the foundation of the existing platform while implementing standardised integration solutions tailored to additiv’s DFS. Both fintechs work toward developing transformative approaches to product innovation and implementation across the financial services ecosystem.



additiv and SELISE’s main objective is to improve the overall global financial sector by enabling a rapid and sustained expansion of capabilities, service offerings, and international presence. Moreover, by combining their global footprint, both companies want to create fast implementation cycles, with additiv focusing on product development and innovation, and SELISE working on the integration and customisation services, supporting the commitment to customer-centricity that both partners endorse.



According to officials, the partnership represents an important step in additiv’s growth journey, being able to support the company’s plans to develop and offer enhanced solutions in the digital finance sector. Representatives from SELISE stated that the synergy highlights their company’s commitment to improving the standards of financial services through collective innovation.





More information about additiv

Headquartered in Switzerland, with regional offices in Singapore, UAE, and Germany, additiv enables financial institutions and brands worldwide to develop new business models and improve existing ones by leveraging digital innovation and Finance-as-a-Service capabilities. The company’s API-first cloud platform, together with the global ecosystem of regulated financial service providers, aims to offer additional opportunities for banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and IFAs. Moreover, the technology allows consumer brands to provide their own and third-party financial solutions via existing or new client channels.



Currently, additiv serves approximately 400 financial companies and brands globally, including Credit Suisse, PostFinance, ATRAM, Commonwealth Bank, and bevestor, among others.





About SELISE

SELISE creates and deploys digital platforms, with its service offerings including software engineering, business and strategy consulting, process engineering, platform development, and application management to multinational corporations across various sectors. The company serves customers in insurance, financial advisory and health, telecommunications, retail, food, and gastro, as well as mobility, engineering, and logistics.