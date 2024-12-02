additiv enables FIs' IT teams to build end-to-end wealth solution

Based on additiv’s DFS system of intelligence, the new product offers access to a RESTful API catalogue. In addition, IT teams benefit from access to front-end code libraries and samples, data integration methods, test data sets, postman collections, configuration handbooks, checklists, cookbooks, and much more. With these tools, and additiv technical staff accessible to support developers, FIs can now build inhouse with a ready foundation and wide range of components.

This brings flexibility and ensures faster time to market, enabling FIs to focus on client and advisor needs at every stage of their system build, according to the official press release.