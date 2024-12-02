additiv digital investment management solution goes live at PostFinance

The platform supports four PostFinance investment solutions, which range from advisory and discretionary mandates to execution-only solutions. Utilising additiv’s Hybrid Wealth solution, the new offering supports both self-service management as well as advisor-assisted interactions.

The self-service element enables PostFinance clients to oversee and control their full investment portfolio, including ETFs and funds. The new functionalities include automated investing informed by PostFinance’s investment committee views, automated daily portfolio monitoring, automated rebalancing, investment proposals triggered through portfolio monitoring, as well as model scenarios using extensive data.