additiv, Bricknode to enable BaaS in wealth management

The collaboration enables financial institutions to select an established end-to-end solution for all their client’s wealth management needs. It adds Bricknode’s Brokerage-as-a-Service, providing fully scalable back-office and record-keeping functionality to additiv’s product range which includes extensive orchestration and client engagement capabilities.

additiv’s DFS omnichannel orchestration platform is a system of intelligence for wealth management. It enables financial institutions to access new distribution channels through a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) model. And it allows banking and non-banking providers to embed wealth services into their proposition.