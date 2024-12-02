ADCB Egypt extends its collaboration with Temenos





The bank will compose payments solutions to adopt new global standards such as ISO20022 and SWIFT GPI and power new payment offerings, including instant and cross-border payments for its retail and business customers. With Temenos, the bank will benefit from the agility and flexibility to process payments instantly from any channel, local or international, all in real-time.

ADCB Egypt will also compose digital banking solutions with the latest core banking capabilities to streamline and automate its treasury management lifecycle.

With this new cooperation, ADCB-Egypt will tap into the customer demand for cross-border payments, offering instant and frictionless payments, from account to account, anywhere in the world. Temenos Payments on Temenos open platform will also enable the bank to automate its front, middle, and back-office functions.