ADBC taps Tencent for its financial cloud platform





The collaboration entails launching of cloud-based financial services and innovations for a data-driven digital bank to support local businesses in Singapore. Tencent Cloud capabilities and solutions will power ADBC’s digital banking initiative in the country.

Tencent Cloud provides access to cloud-based infrastructure required in online games, live broadcast, and financial services. ADBC will leverage Tencent’s financial cloud platform to offer digital banking services to SMEs. In this way, the bank will be able to use data analytics, data storage, and batch processing flexibly.