ADB, SeABank to support trade in Vietnam

The partnership will take place under the Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program (TSCFP). ADB will provide guarantees and revolving loans to help SeABank, a commercial bank in Vietnam, build relationships with global commercial banks. TSCFP now works with 14 commercial banks in Viet Nam.

As the General Director of SeABank says, The TSCFP program will help the bank develop trade finance activities to serve customers, especially SMEs. TSCFP provides loans and guarantees to more than 200 partner banks to support trade, creating import and export opportunities for enterprises across Asia and the Pacific.