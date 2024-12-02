ADB invests USD 200 million through Supply Chain Finance Programme

The programme aims to stabilise the supply chain for products such as N95 marks, test kits, gloves, personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare providers, ventilators, hygiene items, and other critical goods. The ADB assistance is targeted at channelling funds to manufacturers, their suppliers, and the distributors of critical goods through post-shipment, post-acceptance finance, pre-shipment loans, and distributor financing.

A USD 800 million increase in ADB’s Trade Finance Programme will also be mobilised and along with the increase in capital comes flexibility to support domestic and cross-border trade in times of emergency.