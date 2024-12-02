Adatree is an Australia-based fintech, as well as a data intermediary and recipient platform. The Adatree Exchange expands the possibilities of accelerating use cases and transformation of CDR data, the company states.

The Open Data marketplace provides customers with a one-stop shop to supercharge CDR data. Before the Exchange, businesses would engage a CDR intermediary to procure the raw data and then go out to market to find additional services. They would have to integrate with the new services provider and make sure they met the CDR outsourced technical and security requirements.

Businesses can leverage the Adatree Exchange to find CDR-ready third-party services to access capabilities such as data categorisation, customer verification, data enrichment, credit application automation, de-identification, product comparison, and account verification.

According to the company, the Adatree Exchange aims to help businesses see the possibilities available to accredited data recipients.