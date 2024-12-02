Adapta Bank launches in Brazil

Based in Caruaru, the firm offers a payments account for bill payments and bank transfers, split payment, and cash withdrawal features, a payment link option to accept payments from others, a discount card, and financial education services to help users manage their finances.

Adapta Bank also helps users discover credit options through its financial marketplace Agilizacred, which connects financial institutions with customers and enables users to access several lines of credit through the app. According to its website, the firm does not carry out credit operations directly but rather acts as a ‘digital credit consultant’ that aims to reduce bureaucracy, risks, and credit costs for both sides.