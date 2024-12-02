Acuant, Scalable Solutions to offer AML and KYC solutions

While Acuant is a global provider of identity verification solutions, Scalable Solutions is a white label digital asset exchange provider. They are partnering to solve the dilemma of security when trading digital assets.

Scaleable Solutions benefits from the combined experience of both blockchain technology pioneers and traditional finance professionals. They chose Acuant to alleviate the concerns new technology causes institutions. They rely on Acuant’s Trusted Identity Platform for identity proofing, risk scoring, transaction monitoring and regulatory compliance with options for rapid omnichannel deployment.

Scalable Solutions will use Acuant’s identity verification, regulatory compliance and digital identity solutions, which uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Machine Learning (ML) and human oversight, to automatically approve or deny prospects and automate transaction monitoring for secure digital exchanges.