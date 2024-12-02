actyv.ai partners with PwC India





The cooperation will leverage PwC India's experience in supply chain transformation as well as the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to promote growth prospects while giving access to embedded financial and insurance products.











PwC India's integrated value proposition with actyv.ai would assist the organisation to create long-term results for its clients by providing them with relevant and agile supply chain solutions. The platform's inherent financing capacity will enhance access to responsible and sustainable funding, ensuring development for both firms and their partners.

PwC will enable actyv.ai to reach out to organisations internationally to supply technological solutions, implementation, and support as part of this strategic relationship. Actyv.ai helps businesses, suppliers, distributors, and retailers develop by partnering with financial institutions. The platform's product categories include actyv Go, actyv Score, actyv PayLater, actyv Insure, and actyv Invest.





actyv.ai’s embedded B2B BNPL offering

Actyv.ai's entire BNPL throughput surpassed USD 100 million in December 2022 alone. Via its technological platform, the firm adds value to corporations and its connected partner ecosystem. The firm collaborates with more than 20 financial institutions to enable integrated BNPL.

Embedded finance provides the opportunity to offer clients a seamless experience by providing appropriate financial services or payment choices precisely when they need them, whether they are B2C or B2B customers. Companies may benefit from this in a variety of ways, including the potential to give value-added services to clients.

actyv.ai established a relationship with RATNAAFIN, an NBFC that is part of the Ratnamani Metals Group, to strengthen its embedded products in early 2023. Technologically enabled solutions will optimise service levels and prices in a supply chain ecosystem. The deep belief shared by actyv.ai and RATNAAFIN in a collaborative approach will ensure the delivery of a one-of-a-kind client experience.





The need for supply chain transformation

Several digital payment solutions provide clear, real-time reporting data, which is critical for making educated business decisions. It gives merchants an up-to-date and clear view of cash flow for resource planning. This is critical in today's economic context to ensure merchants can carry on as normal. This is how a trader expands in wealthy times.

Yet, the majority of the difference between the prospective and actual advantages of supply-chain digitisation may be attributed to technological limitations and managerial decisions. When improvements in supply-chain technologies slowed following an early surge of invention, technology gaps emerged. This resulted in technology that allowed businesses to expedite normal tasks, increase the capabilities of specific systems, and improve analytical methods.

The best approach to digitising supply chains combines cutting-edge technologies with redesigned operations. Many managers will be familiar with the core transformation approach: creating a vision for the future supply chain, analysing the present condition of the supply chain, and producing a transformation road map.