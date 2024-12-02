Acturis partners with FullCircl

Through this collaboration, FullCircl aims to provide data enrichment to the Acturis users to improve their growth and decision-making process, and enhance compliance. Currently, brokers and insurers face several issues including onboarding speeds, underwriting accuracy, underinsurance, personalised customer journeys, risk and fraud reduction, and meeting regulatory requirements.
By implementing FullCircl SmartBroker into the Acturis platform, the two companies aim to provide the insurance market with:
-
Efficiency in identifying new customers;
-
Pre-populated forms in Acturis with validated data;
-
Screening and onboarding checks;
-
Enrichment of customer data to save time and improve underwriting submissions;
-
Monitoring for personalised experiences, elevated renewal rates, and expanded upsell capabilities;
-
Improved customer outcomes and compliance with the Consumer Duty.
The partnership’s objective
According to officials from Acturis, the partnership with FullCircl aligns with their company’s commitment to enhance how customers write more business and ensure the trading experience is accurate and efficient. Moreover, the integration came due to the demand from FullCircl and Acturis’ shared customer base, with the two companies working together to provide users with a connected solution.
FullCircl’s representatives stated that the integration allows data enrichment to be more accessible to brokers, insurers, and MGAs, with both companies’ partners confirming their interest regarding the potential added value that this partnership will bring to their businesses.
FullCircl’s latest developments
As a UK-based Customer Lifecycle Intelligence platform, FullCircl offers a multi-dimensional view that combines data ingestion, validation, and augmentation with real-time news and social signals through a web app or API. Recently, the company entered a collaboration
with nCino to provide data-driven experiences to SME lenders. FullCircl provides its advanced data capabilities and combines them with nCino’s cloud banking platform via API, aiming to deliver secure and data-driven experiences for financial institutions that want to optimise their SME customer experience.
Moreover, at the end of August 2023, FullCircl upgraded
its Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform to offer new capabilities to risk professionals. The platform’s new features focus on accelerating revenue generation while ensuring effective risk management in the dynamic landscape B2B financial institutions operate.
During the same period, FullCircl acquired
W2 Global Data Solutions to improve its compliance suite and smart customer onboarding solutions for regulated businesses. By integrating W2’s datasets, expertise in identity verification, and anti-fraud services, the company aims to further enhance the suite of applications and APIs. Moreover, through this acquisition, FullCircl wants to offer a set of end-to-end solutions for companies pursuing to embed insight on clients via acquisition, onboarding, and ongoing monitoring.