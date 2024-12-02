Acturis partners with FullCircl





Through this collaboration, FullCircl aims to provide data enrichment to the Acturis users to improve their growth and decision-making process, and enhance compliance. Currently, brokers and insurers face several issues including onboarding speeds, underwriting accuracy, underinsurance, personalised customer journeys, risk and fraud reduction, and meeting regulatory requirements.











By implementing FullCircl SmartBroker into the Acturis platform, the two companies aim to provide the insurance market with:

Efficiency in identifying new customers;

Pre-populated forms in Acturis with validated data;

Screening and onboarding checks;

Enrichment of customer data to save time and improve underwriting submissions;

Monitoring for personalised experiences, elevated renewal rates, and expanded upsell capabilities;

Improved customer outcomes and compliance with the Consumer Duty.





The partnership’s objective

According to officials from Acturis, the partnership with FullCircl aligns with their company’s commitment to enhance how customers write more business and ensure the trading experience is accurate and efficient. Moreover, the integration came due to the demand from FullCircl and Acturis’ shared customer base, with the two companies working together to provide users with a connected solution.



FullCircl’s representatives stated that the integration allows data enrichment to be more accessible to brokers, insurers, and MGAs, with both companies’ partners confirming their interest regarding the potential added value that this partnership will bring to their businesses.





FullCircl’s latest developments