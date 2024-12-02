Actuary, Mastercard provide risk assessment tools for tourism and travel

After a successful pilot, the T&E Risk Monitor tool is being scaled by Actuary in partnership with Mastercard to provide a real-time view of booking status across travel portfolios, increasing acquirer confidence when releasing funds to delayed delivery merchants (DDM).

DDM transactions involve a time delay between when a consumer pays for a reservation and when they board a plane or stay at a hotel. To address the financial exposure acquiring entities experience due to this delay, Actuary is leveraging its travel insights platform and Mastercard’s global travel industry partnerships and experience to launch the T&E Risk Monitor. The solution increases visibility across travel booking and B2B payment flows through interactive dashboards from which customers can run reports and create alerts.

Providing a trusted source of secure booking and payment related data, the interactive platform enables acquirers to make data-led risk decisions, providing assurance when releasing funds and taking on new travel portfolios. Facilitating the whole ecosystem, travel merchants benefit from automation and transparency over reporting and risk levels, whilst the increased visibility supports greater cashflow and liquidity across the travel sector.



