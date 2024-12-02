ACOM Solutions, WEX partner for buyer/supplier payables solution

ACOM Solutions and WEX will collaborate on an offering to provide business clients with a buyer/supplier integrated payables solution on a cloud-based platform.

The addition of ACOMs integrated cloud-based, bank-agnostic payment platform will allow clients to send and receive settlement data from their ERP and financial applications easily and efficiently.

WEX is a provider of corporate payment solutions and serves a global set of customers and partners through its operations around the world, with offices in the US, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, the UK, Italy, France, Germany, Norway and Singapore.