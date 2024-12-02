ACI Worldwide's cloud delivery strategy supported by MYHSM

MYHSM’s Payment HSM as a Service provides online access to payShield Payment HSMs, manufactured by partner Thales. HSMs are cryptographic devices that protect card and mobile payments, the use of which is mandated by the PCI Security Standards Council. Traditionally, Payment HSMs have been purchased and operated by user organisations, but MYHSM’s approach promises savings in terms of investment, operational costs and timescales for deployment.

ACI’s portfolio includes UP Payments Risk Management, a solution that delivers banks, financial intermediaries and merchants a cloud-based, 360-degree approach to enterprise fraud management. One of Microsoft’s top 10 global ISV partners in the financial services industry, ACI helps top tier banks on their cloud journey through its work with Microsoft Azure.