ACI Worldwide updates its digital overlay services to boost real-time payments

The new services assist banks and financial intermediaries to add a range of real-time digital overlay services to support a high-volume, data-rich digital payments ecosystem for consumer, corporate and merchant customers. Digital overlay services deliver white-label mobile apps and web portals, plug-ins, APIs and SDKs for digital and social media channels on top of real-time payments infrastructure, which help banks and financial intermediaries to keep pace with evolving customer demands.

Digital overlay services are expected to be an area of focus in markets that experience high real-time payments growth, as highlighted in ACI and GlobalData’s new Prime Time for Real-Time report.