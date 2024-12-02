ACI Worldwide to deliver Universal Payments technology via Microsoft Azure

As one of Microsoft’s global ISV partners in the financial services industry, ACI will support the company’s industry growth and extend the reach of its own Universal Payments portfolio through Microsoft Azure.

The industry has begun to reap the benefits of cloud, including lower total cost of ownership (TCO), increased scalability, speed to market, enhanced development tools, and the integration of platform services such as data analytics and artificial intelligence. The cloud, a vital component of today’s service delivery model, enables banks and other organizations to capitalize on new market opportunities and access new channels. By deploying ACI’s UP solutions through the cloud, as well as via traditional on-premises and on-demand implementations, banks, intermediaries, merchants and corporates can thrive amid the unprecedented digital disruption.

The collaboration will initially enable ACI Universal Payments technology to be licensed by customers for implementation powered by Azure. Through this relationship, ACI on-premises customers will benefit from a reduction in long-term capital expenditure, adopting a scalable model for cloud-based infrastructure—this will be particularly advantageous for neo banks and innovators within existing banks and intermediaries.

ACI Worldwide, the Universal Payments (UP) company, powers electronic payments for more than 5,100 organisations around the world. Banks and intermediaries, as well as thousands of global merchants, rely on ACI to execute USD 14 trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad organisations use the electronic bill presentment and payment services. Through our suite of software solutions delivered on customers’ premises or through ACI’s private cloud, the company provides real-time, immediate payments capabilities and enable an omni-channel payments experience.