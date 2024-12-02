ACI Worldwide teams with Shaw Systems for integrated bill payments

Following the partnership, Shaws clients are set to have access to ACI’s integrated electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) services, which provides options for delivering electronic bills and receiving electronic bill payments. ACI’s electronic bill payment services deliver choice of payment types (one-time, recurring, fee-based), channels (web, mobile, IVR or call center) and funding options (ACH or credit, debit or prepaid).

Electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) services are part of ACIs UP bill payment solution. ACIs universal payments (UP) portfolio of solutions orchestrates all aspects of payments processing.

ACI Worldwide powers electronic payments and banking for more than 5,000 financial institutions, retailers, billers and processors around the world. ACI software processes USD 13 trillion each day in payments and securities transactions for more than 250 global retailers, and 21 of the world’s 25 largest banks.

In recent news, ACI Worldwide has been selected by Langley Federal Credit Union.