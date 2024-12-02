ACI Worldwide tapped by Maps Credit Union for online, mobile banking and bill payment solutions

By leveraging ACI’s bill payment services, Maps benefits from a payment offering and a bill payment solution integrated within Architect Banking.

With Architect Banking’s Software Developers Kit (SDK), Maps has the online banking tools necessary to provide its members with a highly intuitive and personalized user experience. Maps is hosting its application in ACI’s secure and fully compliant data centers, which host banking and payment solutions for more than 4,000 financial institutions, retailers and billers.

ACI Worldwide powers electronic payments and banking for more than 5,000 financial institutions, retailers, billers and processors around the world. ACI software processes USD 13 trillion in payments and securities transactions for more than 250 of the global retailers.