ACI Worldwide selects SCCU for online banking and bill payment solution

SCCU selected ACI’s Architect Banking solution. Implementation is set to begin this quarter and conclude mid-year 2015.

ACI Architect Banking is a single end-to-end solution for banking, bill pay, mobile, marketing and administration that gives credit unions and community banks control to respond to both consumer and business needs. Leveraging ACI Bill Pay, SCCU benefits from a payment offering and payment services that deliver bill pay.

ACI Worldwide powers electronic payments and banking for more than 5,000 financial institutions, retailers, billers and processors around the world. ACI software processes USD 13 trillion each day in payments and securities transactions for more than 250 global retailers, and 21 of the world’s 25 largest banks.