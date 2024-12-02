ACI Worldwide selected by Webster Bank for online banking platform

As per the agreement, Webster’s application will run in ACI’s data center, moving to ACI’s hosted platform from an in-house system.

ACI Worldwide powers electronic payments and banking for more than 5,000 financial institutions, retailers, billers and processors around the world. ACI software processes USD 13 trillion in payments and securities transactions for more than 250 of the global retailers.

Webster Bank provides business, institutional and consumer financial services through its 166 banking centers and 311 ATMs, as well as via phone, mobile and online banking.

