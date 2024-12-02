ACI Worldwide selected by KeyPoint for digital banking and bill payments

KeyPoint is hosting Architect Banking in ACI’s data centers, which host banking and payment solutions for more than 4,000 financial institutions, retailers and billers. Architect Banking is a single end-to-end solution for banking, bill pay, mobile, marketing and administration that gives credit unions and community banks control, choice and flexibility to respond to both consumer and business needs.

ACI Worldwide powers electronic payments and banking for more than 5,000 financial institutions, retailers, billers and processors around the world. ACI software processes USD 13 trillion each day in payments and securities transactions for more than 300 of the leading global retailers, and 21 of the world’s 25 largest banks.