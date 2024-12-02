ACI Worldwide helps Westpac transform its banking technology with Universal Payments

Westpac NZ, a retail, corporate and investment bank, has adopted UP real-time payments and fraud prevention solutions with Agile methodology and DevOps practices through ACI.

Westpac NZ is utilizing ACI’s UP Immediate Payments solution as its financial transaction hub, orchestrating payments across channels, networks and payment types, and settling to any clearing stream in real-time.

Core payment processing is handled by ACI’s UP Retail Payments solution which acquires, authenticates, switches and authorizes financial transactions across multiple channels. The implementation allows Westpac NZ to make changes at speed and rapidly scale up operations to overcome market challenges.

Westpac NZ is also the first bank to benefit from the new capabilities of ACI’s UP Payments Risk Management solution. The solution’s scalable, high-processing transactional throughput delivers real-time adaptive machine learning and the ability to pattern match, so that fraud trends can be identified before they impact the bank’s customers or the bank itself.

