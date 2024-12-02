ACI Worldwide, Guidewire boost payment and claims disbursement experience for P&C insurers

As a result of their partnership, P&C insurers can integrate ACI Speedpay with the full Guidewire InsuranceSuite platform including PolicyCenter, BillingCenter and ClaimCenter, providing their policyholders with easier ways to pay their bills and receive payments.

ACI is one of the first Guidewire payment affiliates to serve the entire policyholder journey, from the initial policy binder deposit, to monthly premium bill payments, through to claim disbursements, while offering PCI compliance for P&C insurers, according to Business Wire.

The ACI Speedpay Guidewire accelerators for PolicyCenter, previously announced in June 2019, and the new BillingCenter accelerator enable P&C insurers to accept popular payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, and ACH for one-time or recurring payments. The ClaimCenter accelerator allows insurers to disburse claim payments in real time to recipients via ACH and Push-to-Debit (Visa Direct and Mastercard Send).