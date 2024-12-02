ACI Worldwide expands partnership with Yodlee

The partnership enables ACI’s financial institution (FI) customers to deliver bill pay and online financial management experiences to their end users.

ACI is leveraging its Universal Payments (UP) framework to integrate multiple Yodlee API services, including aggregation, eBills, Alerts, PersonalFinance, FinApps and FastLink, across its online banking and ACI UP Banking Bill Payment solution suite.

ACI Worldwide powers electronic payments and banking for more than 5,000 financial institutions, retailers, billers and processors around the world. ACI software processes USD 13 trillion each day in payments and securities transactions for more than 250 global retailers, and 21 of the world’s 25 largest banks.

In recent news, Yodlee has launched Tandem, a collaborative financial management app that allows users to establish and manage their social financial relationships.