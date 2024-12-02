ACI Worldwide brings omnichannel banking to NASB

NASB has selected ACI Architect Banking, which will allow it to service and deliver its customers an omnichannel banking experience. By also leveraging ACI’s bill payment services, NASB benefits from payment services that deliver bill pay, integrated within Architect Banking.

With Architect Banking’s software developers kit (SDK), NASB has the online banking tools necessary to provide its customers with an enhanced user experience. NASB is hosting Architect Banking in ACI’s compliant data centers, which host banking and payment solutions for more than 4,000 financial institutions, retailers and billers. Architect Banking is a solution for banking, bill pay, mobile, marketing and administration.

ACI Worldwide, the Universal Payments company, powers electronic payments and banking for more than 5,000 financial institutions, retailers, billers and processors around the world. ACI software processes USD 13 trillion each day in payments and securities transactions for more than 300 of the leading global retailers, and 21 of the world’s 25 largest banks. The company delivers a series of solutions for payment processing; card and merchant management; online banking; mobile, branch and voice banking; fraud detection; trade finance; and electronic bill presentment and payment.