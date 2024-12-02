ACI Worldwide, Banco Internacional to boost ATM innovation in Ecuador

A long-standing customer of ACI, Banco Internacional serves banks and financial institutions throughout Ecuador. The Ecuadorian bank’s partnership with ACI Worldwide is expected to drive more ATM transactions across the South American country, according to Verdict.uk. ACI Worldwide is a provider of real-time, any-to-any electronic payments solutions for banks, intermediaries, merchants, and billers.

Part of ACI’s Retail Payments portfolio, Postilion is an integrated consumer payments processing solution for banks, processors and financial institutions. The solution uses open systems technology and supports the full range of card products — credit, debit and prepaid — as well as transactions across all channels from ATM and POS to ecommerce and mobile.

Working with ACI and Firmware – an ACI services collaborator – Banco Internacional updated its ATMs to support new services beyond cash management, including collections, recharges and drafts.