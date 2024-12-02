ACI Worldwide announces upgrades to its UP Immediate Payments solution

To address the increased demand for new real-time and digital payments during and beyond the pandemic, UP Immediate Payments now offers extended API capabilities for simple integration into any digital channel—including internet banking, mobile banking, mobile wallets, ecommerce portals, bill pay apps and social media payments.

These capabilities bring the benefits of real-time payments to additional digital channels for consumers, merchants and billers. Leveraging recent product investments to support India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the highest volume real-time scheme globally, the new capabilities are now available to support customers and schemes around the world.

UP Immediate Payments is a configurable pre-packaged, end-to-end solution offering a complete range of capabilities for processing real-time payments, including origination, processing, orchestration, clearing and settlement, fraud detection and connectivity—all on a single platform. The solution enables financial institutions and payment service providers to complement their existing infrastructure, lower costs and maximize investment value.

UP Immediate Payments offers additional business functionality to support organizations in a high-volume, data-rich digital payments ecosystem, including:

Support for Request for Pay (RfP), Person-to-Person (P2P) and recurring payments

Stand-in authorization, liquidity management, batch processing, transaction warehouse, transaction reconciliation, case management

Pre-integration with other ACI solutions, including UP Retail Payments to deliver real-time balance capabilities, UP Payments Risk Management for real-time fraud prevention, as well as the digital overlay capabilities of ACI partner Mindgate

Creation of single customer view across the institution through APIs enabled for integration into any other banking system and data

ACI has multiple deployment models to support quick onboarding to any immediate payments scheme. UP Immediate Payments is available on premise, in the public cloud or in a managed platform environment. It is available ‘as a service’ in ACI’s data centers for organisations in the US and Europe.

Unlike in-house builds or core banking extension projects, UP Immediate Payments is a real-time native, highly configurable, globally proven solution. Financial institutions worldwide are successfully leveraging the solution to support multiple global schemes and add-on capabilities from a single implementation. ACI currently supports 18 real-time domestic schemes around the world, including Zelle and TCH in the US, and will support FedNow as it moves toward production. Approximately 50% of the UK’s Faster Payments (UKFP) and 75% of Hungary’s GIRO transactions are processed through UP Immediate Payments. The solution is also the core processing infrastructure for Malaysia’s Real-Time Retail Payments Platform (RPP), and STET’s real-time payments platform for PSPs in Europe. Additionally, ACI has customers using UP Immediate Payments to access Singapore FAST and the Australian NPP (New Payments Platform).