ACF goes live with Scienaptic's AI-powered credit decisioning platform

The implementation helps ACF to assist its partner motorcycle dealers in selling more vehicles to customers with limited or no credit history through AI-driven credit decisions.

With a network of more than 450 motorcycle retailers across 24 states, ACF's program equips dealers with application processing and loan servicing for their motorcycle sales transactions. With Scienaptic's AI-powered credit decisioning platform, ACF is positioned to offer automated credit decisions to help increase credit availability for its customers.