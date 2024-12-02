AcessPay secures USD 24 mln





True Ventures, a US-based venture capital firm, led the round, joined by Praetura Ventures, NatWest, Mastercard, Route 66 Ventures, and Beringea.











This funding marks a milestone for AccessPay, providing resources to drive profitable growth and reinforce its commitment to sustainable revenue increase. A substantial portion of the funds will be allocated to Research and Development initiatives, focusing on strengthening value for enterprise customers through advancements in fraud and error prevention, bank statement data and reconciliation automation, and ISO 20022 data transformation. Additionally, AccessPay aims to expand its presence in the US market.

This funding round positions AccessPay to leverage strategic growth opportunities, including potential acquisitions, to further enrich its market presence and offerings.





Navigating the dynamics of the banking industry

The banking industry is currently undergoing significant transformation driven by technological advancements, regulatory changes, and shifting customer expectations. Key trends shaping this landscape include the rise of digital banking, the increasing demand for seamless payment experiences, and the growing importance of data security and privacy. With the rapid increase of fintech startups and digital disruptors, traditional banks are facing pressure to innovate and adapt to remain competitive in this evolving environment.

However, along with these opportunities come significant challenges for banks, including legacy infrastructure constraints, compliance burdens, and cybersecurity threats. Amidst these challenges, there are also ample opportunities for companies like AccessPay that offer solutions to address pain points within the banking industry. AccessPay is well-positioned to capitalise on the growing demand for integrated banking solutions that optimise processes, improve efficiency, and mitigate risks. By leveraging automation, data analytics, and cloud technology, AccessPay helps banks modernise their operations, improve cash visibility, and minimise the risk of fraud and error. Moreover, AccessPay's expansion into international markets and strategic partnerships with different fintech providers enable it to tap into new growth opportunities and deliver value to a diverse range of clients worldwide.