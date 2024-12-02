ACE Alternatives partners with Monite

This partnership addresses key challenges for fund managers, including invoice and payment processes, capital call management, and liquidity forecasting.

The collaboration, with a product release scheduled for Q2 2024, aims to improve fund operations. By integrating Monite's accounts payable and accounts receivable automation, ACE will offer clients real-time transaction insights, streamlined audit trails, and improved operational workflows. This integration is expected to enhance the management of fund lifecycle events, such as capital calls, by reducing the manual workload and improving transparency.





Scope of partnership

The partnership targets issues like inefficient use of time and lack of transparency in operations, which can lead to errors in fund management. Automation of these processes is intended to reduce operational bottlenecks and provide clearer insights into fund activities.

This initiative is set to improve fund operations and investor relations by providing precise data management, better reporting capabilities, and detailed insights into fund performance. The integration is designed to support strategic decision-making and facilitate efficient planning for fund managers.





The collaboration combines ACE's expertise in managed services for alternative assets with Monite's payment solutions, aiming to set a new standard in fund operations and investor relations management.





About the companies

ACE Alternatives specializes in managed services for the Alternative Assets sector, including venture capital, private equity, fund of funds, and private real estate. The company leverages technology-driven processes and industry experience to offer tailored solutions for fund administration, compliance, and ESG needs. ACE focuses on promoting transparency and achieving growth across the fund lifecycle.

Monite helps SMB platforms, including neobanks, vertical SaaS platforms, and payment providers, to embed accounts receivable/invoicing and accounts payable automation/bill pay into their interfaces quickly. Serving clients across the EU, UK, US, and other regions, Monite is backed by Valar Ventures, Third Prime, P72, and other notable investors.