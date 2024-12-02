Accusoft launches FormSuite for Invoices toolkit

The toolkit draws upon Accusoft’s optical character recognition (OCR) and other enhanced forms processing technology to detect and capture vendor names, dates, amounts and even line item details from scanned invoice image files.

Custom applications built with FormSuite for Invoices can eliminate the process of manual data entry from paper-based payables, and can also capture data from invoices received in Microsoft Word and PDF format. The SDK’s recognition algorithms “learn” so that applications built with FormSuite for Invoices capture data even more accurately over time.

Accusoft provides an array of document, content and imaging services such as client-server applications, mobile apps, online and cloud services and software development kits (SDKs).

In September 2013, Accusoft entered a partnership with Document Capture Technologies (DCT), a mobile scanning technology provider, to deliver AP automation to small-to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).