Accura Scan provides KYC onboarding to Bank of Dubai

The integration enables CBD customers to scan an Emirates ID or Passport and match it with face biometrics in under 10 seconds. CBD says it offers a digital account opening process that should take less than a minute.

CBD was looking for a solution that could offer them faster operations with their KYC process. As representatives from Accura Scan say, the partnership is going to improve the Accura Scan ecosystem helping the company to deliver expertise to the financial transaction automation market and other sectors. The company will continue to focus on helping with the Commercial Bank of Dubai’s operational efficiencies and to optimise their workflow.

Accura Scan has introduced itself as a B2B, global KYC solution platform pioneer in user verification, in a bid to create a niche of its own in the world of most advanced AI technologies.

It offers uninterrupted automated verification solutions like Fast, Accurate Digital KYC with User Authentication, fortifying high-quality verification of customers. Accura Scan is a fintech and regtech AI-based user verification company, whose AI and ML innovation confirm the user and records in real-time, remotely.