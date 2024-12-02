Accuity acquires Apply Financial

The financial terms of the deal have not been made public.

Accuity offers financial crime screening, payments, and know your customer (KYC) solutions.

Apply Financial acquisition is part of Accuity’s strategy to offers its clients in the financial services industry with global and domestic payment and account validation solutions that reduce payment processing costs and boost the speed of transactions.

Its clients include banks, corporates, non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs), and fintechs.

Apply Financial’ssolution, Validate, uses cloud and API technology. It ensures correct bank account and payment details are submitted by the clients while making payments.