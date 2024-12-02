AccountMate joins Avalara for cloud-based sales tax compliance automation

Following the partnership, AccountMate and their channel partners are able to provide customers with sales tax solutions designed to manage tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the US and internationally.

Specifically, AccountMate now integrates Avalara’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering for sales tax management directly into its own application. As a result, customers are able to use Avalara’s AvaTax functionalities from within AccountMate’s existing workflow to automatically calculate the final sales tax amount on every invoice.

Avalara’s SaaS-based, sales tax and compliance automation software solutions span the compliance spectrum. Avalara is integrated with ERP and ecommerce software systems that serve small to medium sized businesses (SMBs). Founded in 2004 and privately held, Avalaras venture capital investors include Battery Ventures, Sageview Capital and other institutional and individual investors.

In recent news, Avalara has unveiled that Tigertrak, a company providing focused consulting and companion software for Tigerpaw, has joined Avalara’s community of certified solution partners.