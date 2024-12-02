Access Softek launches EasyVest, a Robo-advisory tool





EasyVest offers automated personal investment advisory services and can integrate with any bank or credit union’s online and mobile banking platform using APIs. According to Verdict, Access Softek claims that this automation enables institutions to tap into the USD 73 trillion investment market and provide wealth-building services.

Consumers mainly invest in individual or retirement accounts, purchase fractional shares and rebalance their portfolio automatically. EasyVest evaluates the timeframe, risk appetite, income, and investment goals of a consumer to advise the right portfolio for them.

It offers a suite of low-cost, broad index ETF portfolios and provides the ability to set up recurring transfers.